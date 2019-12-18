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John Lennon Voice Print Analysis 2019
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105 views • December 18, 2019
No room for doubt! John Lennon was always the same John Lennon, from '64 till his tragic demise in 1980. This however doesn't necessarily prove that he wasn't somehow replaced at times, but it does prove that he wasn't taken out for any other reason. A nd here's the presentation!
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