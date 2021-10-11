© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Interpreting Jesus - UPDATED
Follow
0
Share
Report
40 views • October 11, 2021
Interpreting Jesus - UPDATED
How do you know what Jesus said?
Are you "misinterpreting" what Jesus said? Is obedience to the teachings of Jesus obviously not the way to follow Him? Or, have the churches got something majorly wrong?
This short animation shows us what Jesus really said, but it also shows us what people say against His teachings...
#truth #love #jesus #christ #believe #faith #christian #jesuschrist #christianity #gospel #obey
How do you know what Jesus said?
Are you "misinterpreting" what Jesus said? Is obedience to the teachings of Jesus obviously not the way to follow Him? Or, have the churches got something majorly wrong?
This short animation shows us what Jesus really said, but it also shows us what people say against His teachings...
#truth #love #jesus #christ #believe #faith #christian #jesuschrist #christianity #gospel #obey
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.