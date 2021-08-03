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Infrastructure Bill (reaction!) Truther Episode #002 Scott Will
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10 views • August 03, 2021
117th Congress lead by Chuck Schumer have claimed to have drafted and finalized a 2700 page 3.5 trillion dollar spending bill that will suffocate the middle class and eliminate roads and jobs. This is Agenda 2021 disguised as a construction spending bill.
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