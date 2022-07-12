Arrests, Baal Broken & Trucks Stop This Week 07122022

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Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club
Jul 12, 2022 Pastor Stan shares a new dream from Tim Sheets. This dream is good news! Breaking the Barriers of Baal. Breaking down the Enemy's roots. Then another dream is shared and it's called: "Donald Trump gets Third Term with Lauren Boebert as VP".
00:00 Break the Barrier of Baal
07:40 DJT Gets Third Term
14:58 Joseph’s Kitchen
23:52 Watchmen’s Package
26:58 www.WatchProphecyClub.com
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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=51J-RVTi9ms