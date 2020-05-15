Trump Mobilizing Military to Distribute Future Vaccine By End Of Year - 1932-6P

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Episode #1932 - Thursday - May 14, 2020 - 6PM
Live Broadcast Link: https://youtu.be/4ANXcSqdqE0
Check out this post from Breitbart President Donald Trump said in an interview Thursday he is already mobilizing the military to help distribute a coronavirus vaccine as soon as it is developed. “Our military is now being mobilized so at the end of the year we’re going to be able to give it to a lot of people very, very rapidly,” Trump predicted a vaccine would become available by the end of 2020, and manufacturers are already mobilizing the production of millions of doses of potential vaccine candidates while they are tested. The president has also set an “Operation Warp Speed “task force goal of getting 100 million vaccine doses available in the fall, with 300 million doses by January. Trump “Mobilizing Military” to Distribute Future Vaccine By End Of Year – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/bDKL30qG9cG
GUEST: Sheriff Richard Mack: During his tenure as sheriff, Mack received national attention for initiating Mack v. United States (later restyled to Printz v. United States), a lawsuit against the federal government which alleged that portions of the Brady Handgun Violence Prevention Act violated the United States Constitution, because they comprised a congressional action that compelled state officers to execute Federal law. These portions were interim provisions until a national instant background check system for gun purchasers could be implemented. In a 5–4 decision, the Supreme Court ruled that the provisions of the Brady Act in question were, in fact, unconstitutional. https://cspoa.org/
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