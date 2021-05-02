"John Kerry Disaster • Treasonous Iranian Spy!" YourVoice™ America

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4/28/2021
Key members of the GOP are calling for either an investigation or resignation following reports of Climate Czar John Kerry leaking information about covert Israeli military operations to Iran. This is treason!