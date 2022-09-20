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Stop Doing These Things if You Want To Survive
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929 views • September 20, 2022
Stop Doing These Things if You Want To Survive
Here’s a piece of good advice if you want to survive next year’s economy
In this reel, Charles from Survival Preparedness For Beginners a crucial survival preparedness tip you can do today in order to stay afloat in the event that the economy goes under next year!
Charles empathizes that this is the time for us all to start tightening our belts and being more CAREFUL and discerning with our purchases today.
This means prioritizing items that can sustain us when times get hard over things we simply want.
Tackle your finances before the big one hits!
We all know a financial crisis is coming.
Make sure you have ENOUGH money in reserve to last you throughout this crisis.
That new phone, new laptop, or new TV can surely wait after the crisis is over!
Type YES in the comments if you agree.
To learn more about this topic, listen to the full episode here: https://www.findinggeniuspodcast.com/
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