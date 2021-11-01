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“NO GOVERNMENT GRANTS ME FREEDOM FOR I AM A FREE PERSON.”
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23 views • November 01, 2021
German MEP Christine Anderson in Brussels Opposing COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates
If only people were this sensible before they subjected themselves to be experimented on.
Finally, we have some real politicians who are not insane and compromised by the Kabal.
If only people were this sensible before they subjected themselves to be experimented on.
Finally, we have some real politicians who are not insane and compromised by the Kabal.
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