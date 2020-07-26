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How to Find Your Passion in Your 30s
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2 views • July 26, 2020
In this video, Dr. Group will share 3 actionable steps you can take to find your passion in your 30s. Your thirties can be a tumultuous time, especially if you find yourself in a life situation that differs from your expectations. If you feel lost or stuck in a rut, you're not alone. The most important step you can take to discovering what your passion is is to take that first step.
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Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing. He assumes a hands-on approach in producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's the Global Healing mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
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Meet Dr. Group ➤➤ http://www.DrEdwardGroup.com
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Connect with Dr. Group on social media! ➤➤ http://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
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The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing, and its partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
#naturopathy
#drgroup
#findyourpassion
#findyourwhy
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Help us Make America Healthy and FREE Again: https://medicalfreedompac.com/
Subscribe to learn more ➤➤ http://ghc.us/sub-yt
Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing. He assumes a hands-on approach in producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's the Global Healing mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
-------
Meet Dr. Group ➤➤ http://www.DrEdwardGroup.com
-------
Connect with Dr. Group on social media! ➤➤ http://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
-------
The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing, and its partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
#naturopathy
#drgroup
#findyourpassion
#findyourwhy
____________
-
Help us Make America Healthy and FREE Again: https://medicalfreedompac.com/
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