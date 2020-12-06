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CDC Lists Possible Covid Vaccine Side Effects! PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO!!!
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544 views • December 06, 2020
I read this document this morning, not sure if you have seen it but it's from the CDC's own website listing possible covid 19 vaccine side effects. This needs to be shared!!!!
Also yes I know Autoimmune disease can be more than just aids, was trying to make a joke so. Either way the "side effects" are worse than the disease which doesn't exist.
The Document (Please download and share!!)
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/acip/meetings/downloads/slides-2020-10/COVID-Anderson.pdf
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/pubs_archive/pubs-pdfs/2017/spars-pandemic-scenario.pdf
https://find-and-update.company-information.service.gov.uk/company/12515412
https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/proclamation-declaring-national-emergency-concerning-novel-coronavirus-disease-covid-19-outbreak/
https://www.jpost.com/health-science/former-mi6-head-covid-19-was-made-in-a-chinese-lab-630346
Also yes I know Autoimmune disease can be more than just aids, was trying to make a joke so. Either way the "side effects" are worse than the disease which doesn't exist.
The Document (Please download and share!!)
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/acip/meetings/downloads/slides-2020-10/COVID-Anderson.pdf
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/pubs_archive/pubs-pdfs/2017/spars-pandemic-scenario.pdf
https://find-and-update.company-information.service.gov.uk/company/12515412
https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/proclamation-declaring-national-emergency-concerning-novel-coronavirus-disease-covid-19-outbreak/
https://www.jpost.com/health-science/former-mi6-head-covid-19-was-made-in-a-chinese-lab-630346
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