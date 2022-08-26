Vaccine is Cardiotoxic! Also, Evidence of Criminality By Intel Agencies About To Drop

Dr. Kirk Milhoan talks about how the vaccine's spike protein is cardiotoxic. Also, Attorney Thomas Renz gives a tease on information about COVID and the vaccine that hasn't dropped yet.

DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.

Video Sources:

1. Dr. Kirk Milhoan - The vaccine spike protein is cardiotoxic

https://americasvoice.news/video/PZbquKIIyZUASKk/

2. Gateway to Freedom Conference - Dr. Gina Loudon with Dr. Ryan Cole talking about the damage of being vaccinated multiple times.

https://americasvoice.news/video/QUvFVwsobhC3QKq/

3. Health Ranger Report - Attorney Thomas Renz gives Mike Adams a tease about new information he has.

https://www.brighteon.com/ef6aff0c-d53f-47c0-9e72-ba00121d7458

For more great content, visit TheNewAmerican.com

