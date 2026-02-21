PPT - Goal 11 PowerPoint Presentation - ID:1677381 [National Security Act of 1947]





http://www.slideserve.com/albin/goal-11





Honourable mention: https://imgflip.com/i/6bdmu5





From a deleted tweet:





Our own government has been covering for elites and countries involved in Satanic ritualistic abuse, intelligence blackmail pedophil*a honey pots, murder, child trafficking rings run by government officials and Hollywood, and supporting and pushing legal pedophil*a. There are literal politicians who have drafted bills to lower the punishments for people who specifically sodomize children... The writing is on the wall, the ceiling, and the floor. PizzaGate and USAID are the keys to unlock the web of corruption to tie everything together. And you wonder why they are doing everything possible to stop Elon and Trump from exposing this dark Satanic cabal. The Epstein list, documents, and tapes are the most important evidence and cases in the world to lawfully take down these sick, evil creatures from hell. The push to release every single document must continue. Protecting children at all costs and saving this country are the number one priority.





Ask yourself, "What are you doing to help fight this massive war against these dark, sick, child abusers?" Do you have a goal or purpose in your life that's close to your heart? What hill are you willing to die on? Are you living for a purpose? A positive purpose for positive change? Thinking less about yourself and more about others? Or are you merely just existing as time goes by... What matters to you and is close to your heart? What can you do to make a difference... Whatever that is, do it! We need you, they need you. The world needs you. Every voice and action counts.





Drop the list already.





https://x.com/TheIntelSCIF/status/189





Source: https://odysee.com/@donaxemanpro:2/PizzaGate-2:f