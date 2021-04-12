© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
UK Pubs: Papers/Phone Please, More Mass Jab Sites Closed And Merkel Tightens The Grip Again!
Follow
0
Share
Report
150 views • April 12, 2021
If we don't stand in unison and say no it will be too late! That is the message we have been saying for almost a year now since we started Waking the Future. That time has come and gone and it seems we may be too late now as the insanity is upon us in the form of new permanent regulations all around! We do hope we are wrong!
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/johnson-johnson-vaccine-clinics-hit-pause/?itm_term=home
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2021/04/08/exclusive-pub-staff-will-check-drinkers-phones-prove-have-registered/
https://summit.news/2021/04/12/poll-significant-proportion-of-brits-say-they-have-enjoyed-lockdown/
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/german-government-pitches-plan-reimpose-harsh-lockdown-measures
https://humansarefree.com/2021/04/world-health-organization-rejects-vaccine-passports.html
Thumbnail Link:
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/johnson-johnson-vaccine-clinics-hit-pause/?itm_term=home
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2021/04/08/exclusive-pub-staff-will-check-drinkers-phones-prove-have-registered/
https://summit.news/2021/04/12/poll-significant-proportion-of-brits-say-they-have-enjoyed-lockdown/
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/german-government-pitches-plan-reimpose-harsh-lockdown-measures
https://humansarefree.com/2021/04/world-health-organization-rejects-vaccine-passports.html
Thumbnail Link:
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.