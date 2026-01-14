BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Judy Carroll: Greys, ET Consciousness & Human Evolution
Brian Ruhe
Brian Ruhe
127 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
13 views • 1 day ago

This Jan. 6, 2026 Zoom meeting with 21 people featured a Q & A with Judy Carroll sharing her unique experiences as an ambassador between humans and extraterrestrial beings, particularly the Greys, including her dual consciousness and teachings about meditation and healing practices. Judy discussed her insights into extraterrestrial cultures, history, and the role of various races in human evolution, emphasizing themes of unity and consciousness expansion. The session concluded with discussions about alien technology, spiritual practices, and the potential for future contact, featuring contributions from Matthew about his research into reverse-engineering alien technology and the implications for humanity's understanding of extraterrestrial life.


Alien Technology and Global Implications


Matthew shared his experiences with studying and reverse-engineering alien technology, including working with Radiance Labs and collaborating with various scientists and organizations. He mentioned that his research has attracted other species and discussed the spiritual aspects of his findings. Judy and Brian discussed the implications of Matthew's revelations, including the possibility of globalist plans involving ETs and the diversity of extraterrestrial species. The conversation concluded with a question about the intentions behind crash-retrieved alien technology, with Matthew suggesting that it might be left as a gift to encourage human learning and development.


Judy's website is https://www.ufogreyinfo.com/


🙏 Like • Subscribe • Share • Join the Meetup discussions


📡 Join the Conversation

Be part of our discussions on alien contact and spiritual evolution. Join our Meetup group:

🔗 https://www.meetup.com/preparing-for-et-contact/


🎥 Explore More Content

I encourage you to mirror and share this content for educational and archival purposes.


🔹 Brian's BitChute channel (3,500+ videos): https://old.bitchute.com/brianruhe/

🔹 Playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt...

🔹 Brighteon videos & MP3s: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/br...


🙏 Support This Work

Your donations help keep this research alive:

💵 http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/

₿ Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe


📚 More from Brian Ruhe

🌐 Website: http://www.brianruhe.ca

📘 My books: https://www.amazon.com/s?k=brian+ruhe

📸 Instagram: / brianaruhe

🐦 Twitter: / brianruhe

📘 Facebook: / brian.ruhe.353

🛸 University Galacticus: https://universitygalacticus.org/

Keywords
ufosgreysetsmantidsjudy carroll
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The upstream strategy: How pressure on China&#8217;s chemical supply may have curtailed America&#8217;s fentanyl crisis

The upstream strategy: How pressure on China’s chemical supply may have curtailed America’s fentanyl crisis

Willow Tohi
West Africa&#8217;s unchecked siege: Jihadist forces tighten stranglehold over the Sahel, threatening regional collapse

West Africa’s unchecked siege: Jihadist forces tighten stranglehold over the Sahel, threatening regional collapse

Lance D Johnson
Google accused of sending direct emails to teens with instructions on how to BYPASS parental controls

Google accused of sending direct emails to teens with instructions on how to BYPASS parental controls

Ava Grace
Building a resilient future: How to find or form a prepper community

Building a resilient future: How to find or form a prepper community

Evangelyn Rodriguez
Bill and Hillary Clinton DEFY subpoenas as Epstein inquiry demands answers

Bill and Hillary Clinton DEFY subpoenas as Epstein inquiry demands answers

Lance D Johnson
Falling Shadows: How geoengineering, bioweapons and globalist agendas are poisoning humanity

Falling Shadows: How geoengineering, bioweapons and globalist agendas are poisoning humanity

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy