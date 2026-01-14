Judy Carroll: Greys, ET Consciousness & Human Evolution

This Jan. 6, 2026 Zoom meeting with 21 people featured a Q & A with Judy Carroll sharing her unique experiences as an ambassador between humans and extraterrestrial beings, particularly the Greys, including her dual consciousness and teachings about meditation and healing practices. Judy discussed her insights into extraterrestrial cultures, history, and the role of various races in human evolution, emphasizing themes of unity and consciousness expansion. The session concluded with discussions about alien technology, spiritual practices, and the potential for future contact, featuring contributions from Matthew about his research into reverse-engineering alien technology and the implications for humanity's understanding of extraterrestrial life.





Alien Technology and Global Implications





Matthew shared his experiences with studying and reverse-engineering alien technology, including working with Radiance Labs and collaborating with various scientists and organizations. He mentioned that his research has attracted other species and discussed the spiritual aspects of his findings. Judy and Brian discussed the implications of Matthew's revelations, including the possibility of globalist plans involving ETs and the diversity of extraterrestrial species. The conversation concluded with a question about the intentions behind crash-retrieved alien technology, with Matthew suggesting that it might be left as a gift to encourage human learning and development.





Judy's website is https://www.ufogreyinfo.com/





