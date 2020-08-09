All I could think of while I listened to this was Effie!😂😂😂

I see her point. Yeah she shouldn't be locked up at home. It's a tragedy. She should be locked up in a hospital. These cultists who want to build a following but speak so aggressively and actually say nothing!



Maybe she was deprived of oxygen at birth, might explain a few things!



I couldn’t get past a few minutes of it. I’m an Emergency nurse and we now have to wear N95 masks for whole shifts which are much more restrictive and damaging to your skin than the basic masks the public have to wear. They hurt and they leave marks but we do it because it protects our patients and it protects us! It’s a slap in the face to everyone doing the right thing in this pandemic. Come and talk to me when your face looks like this after your trip to the supermarket.