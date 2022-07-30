SATURDAY EMERGENCY BROADCAST! Covid Vaccines Are Deadly Depopulation Weapon Top Scientists Warn

Emergency Saturday Broadcast! Covid Vaccines Are Deadly Depopulation Weapon Top Scientists WarnExperts around the world have confirmed the World Economic Forum is attempting to launch a corporate dictatorship and is instituting the complete collapse of the world economy -- tune in, share this live link and learn how to defeat the New World Order.

The globalist empire is striking back everywhere against the populist resistance, but we are winning! It's critical to watch and share Alex's War now available on streaming and in theaters, and be sure to pre-order Alex Jones' new ground-breaking book, "The Great Reset and the War for the World," the blueprint for defeating the globalist depopulation agenda.

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