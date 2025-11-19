BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
GMO Ticks Make Humans Allergic to Meat and The Deaths Have Begun
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
93 followers
Follow
102 views • 1 day ago

A New Jersey pilot is dead within an hour of eating a hamburger, becoming the first recorded fatality from a mysterious meat allergy spread by ticks. But is this a natural pandemic in the making, or something more sinister?


In this chilling report, Sean Morgan investigates the rapid spread of Alpha-Gal Syndrome and uncovers a disturbing connection to global elites. The investigation reveals a 2016 World Economic Forum discussion where a bioethicist openly proposed using human engineering—modeled on the tick's effect—to make populations intolerant to meat.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.


conspiracy theoryworld economic forumsean morganbioethicshuman engineeringglobal elitesinvestigative reportalpha-gal syndromemeat allergyfood intolerancetick pandemic
