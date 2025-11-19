GMO Ticks Make Humans Allergic to Meat and The Deaths Have Begun

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A New Jersey pilot is dead within an hour of eating a hamburger, becoming the first recorded fatality from a mysterious meat allergy spread by ticks. But is this a natural pandemic in the making, or something more sinister?
In this chilling report, Sean Morgan investigates the rapid spread of Alpha-Gal Syndrome and uncovers a disturbing connection to global elites. The investigation reveals a 2016 World Economic Forum discussion where a bioethicist openly proposed using human engineering—modeled on the tick's effect—to make populations intolerant to meat.
