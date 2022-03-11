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EPISODE 5 United Nations established Nuremberg Code and 54 Years of Lies.
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42 views • March 11, 2022
June 26, 1945, delegates from over 50 countries signed the charter of the United Nations that supposedly created an international government to maintain peace worldwide. The Nuremberg Code Laws Against Humanity was written that is ignored by USA Nazi CIA-Saudis-Chinese Communist psychopaths.
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