Answer Gently - Proverbs 15:1

Proverbs 15:1 (NIV).
1) A gentle answer turns away wrath,
but a harsh word stirs up anger.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Control the conversation by being civil.
Be gentle, and never harsh.
That speaks to me. How about thee?
