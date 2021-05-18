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The Psychological Loophole Makes Any Girl Desire You
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122 views • May 18, 2021
https://makes-any-girl-desire-you.blogspot.com
If you want her to be your girlfriend…
It’s tempting to want to show off all your best qualities…
In the hope that she’ll suddenly realize what a great boyfriend you’d make…
And rush into your arms.
But - as you’ve probably seen - this almost never works.
Women don’t choose the guy who makes the most “sense” to be with…
They choose the guy who makes them feel certain powerful emotions.
Specifically, they choose guys who make them feel the powerful and addictive emotion of ATTRACTION
If you want her to be your girlfriend…
It’s tempting to want to show off all your best qualities…
In the hope that she’ll suddenly realize what a great boyfriend you’d make…
And rush into your arms.
But - as you’ve probably seen - this almost never works.
Women don’t choose the guy who makes the most “sense” to be with…
They choose the guy who makes them feel certain powerful emotions.
Specifically, they choose guys who make them feel the powerful and addictive emotion of ATTRACTION
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