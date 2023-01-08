The American Journal with Harrison Smith this is the War Room Alex Jones Show

Western government and MSM now announcing the lockdowns are permanent and forced inoculations are here. Make sure you wear those masks. Used to be just hold on to flatten the curve, then it's over. Now it's forever. Everything that we have endured and everything that we have complied with in order to get back to normal is now out the window because the experts say we never get back to normal. The restrictions will never be lifted. Masks should be worn for years. Some restrictions should last until all adults have been vaccinated. They move the goal post every single day. Mirrored

