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1995: Dr. Pierre Gilbert speakes about nanotech vaccines and electromagnetic pollution
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111 views • May 28, 2021
I am reposting this video not because I believe this person's biography to be plausible but because the logic behind what his saying is a rationale shared and corroborated by evidence gathered by many scientists, think of Prof. Montagnier and his CNews interview (video available on this channel).
Here is part of the text-description found attached to the video.
"" In the biological destruction there are the organized tempests on the magnetic fields. What will follow is a contamination of the bloodstreams of mankind, creating intentional infections. This will be enforced via laws that will make vaccination mandatory. And these vaccines will make possible to control people. The vaccines will have liquid crystals that will become hosted in the brain cells, which will become micro-receivers of electromagnetic fields where waves of very low frequencies will be sent.[..]""
Ultimately, you and only you decide what to believe.
Here is part of the text-description found attached to the video.
"" In the biological destruction there are the organized tempests on the magnetic fields. What will follow is a contamination of the bloodstreams of mankind, creating intentional infections. This will be enforced via laws that will make vaccination mandatory. And these vaccines will make possible to control people. The vaccines will have liquid crystals that will become hosted in the brain cells, which will become micro-receivers of electromagnetic fields where waves of very low frequencies will be sent.[..]""
Ultimately, you and only you decide what to believe.
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