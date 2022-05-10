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PLANET LOCKDOWN! - The Agenda To ENSLAVE HUMANITY EXPOSED! - James Patrick Speaks Out
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2854 views • May 10, 2022
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Josh Sigurdson talks with James Patrick, creator of the film Planet Lockdown about the true implications and the real agenda behind the lockdowns, jab masses and the future agenda of technocracy and transhumanism.
James Patrick interviewed countless incredible and loud voices during the lockdowns and connected dots between one puzzle piece (the lockdowns) and the others (inflation, supply chain, social credit, SDRs and more).
In this video, we dig into the implications of this war on humanity and the psychological warfare we are also being hit with on a daily basis.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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World Alternative Media
2022
https://planetlockdownfilm.com/
STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE:
http://wamsurvival.com/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson talks with James Patrick, creator of the film Planet Lockdown about the true implications and the real agenda behind the lockdowns, jab masses and the future agenda of technocracy and transhumanism.
James Patrick interviewed countless incredible and loud voices during the lockdowns and connected dots between one puzzle piece (the lockdowns) and the others (inflation, supply chain, social credit, SDRs and more).
In this video, we dig into the implications of this war on humanity and the psychological warfare we are also being hit with on a daily basis.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
FIND US on Rokfin HERE:
https://rokfin.com/worldalternativemedia
FIND US on SOVREN HERE:
https://sovren.media/u/wam/
FIND US on Gettr HERE:
https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia
See our EPICFUNDME HERE:
https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2022
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