Iran: We don't have a new understanding. The ceasefire is the same thing that was announced on April 2nd - that the ceasefire must include Lebanon - FM spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei

"We don't have a new understanding. The ceasefire understanding is the same thing that was announced on April 2nd. One of the rightful demands of our people was that this ceasefire must include Lebanon as well."

Iranian FM spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei on Araghchi's announcement: From day one, the other side evaded regarding the inclusion of Lebanon in the ceasefire. After the ceasefire was announced in Lebanon last night, Iran reciprocally announced passage in the Strait of Hormuz based on the same coordinates previously announced.

"The other side did not properly implement the ceasefire understanding. We also, reciprocally, took the necessary actions. They were complaining that passage in the Strait of Hormuz was not being done as it was supposed to be. What was the reason? The other side was not adhering to its commitments. Therefore, the other side decided to fulfill its commitments regarding stopping fire in Lebanon. We reciprocally ensure safe passage."