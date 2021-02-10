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Reps. Jim Jordan & Mike Johnson sound off on impeachment trial | Newsmax TV
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370 views • February 10, 2021
IMPEACHMENT: During the vote through which the Senate declared the second impeachment trial of President Trump was in fact constitutional, Representatives Mike Johnson and Jim Jordan speak to reporters about what they're witnessing through the legal arguments and from other lawmakers.
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