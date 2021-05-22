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Here Is CNN Founder Ted Turner Admitting The Climate Agenda Is A Depopulation Agenda...
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114 views • May 22, 2021
Ted Turner Openly Says There Are "Too Many People," And Thats Why We Have Climate Change...
Doesn't he know that all the planets in the solar system are heating up?
#Idiot #Psychopath
Entire solar system is heating up! Scientists blame solar warming
https://www.space.news/2015-10-06-entire-solar-system-is-heating-up-scientists-blame-solar-warming.html
Doesn't he know that all the planets in the solar system are heating up?
#Idiot #Psychopath
Entire solar system is heating up! Scientists blame solar warming
https://www.space.news/2015-10-06-entire-solar-system-is-heating-up-scientists-blame-solar-warming.html
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