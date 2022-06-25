Episode 345: Courts and Mental Health Industry Destroying the Republic

Full program description at: https://bit.ly/3Ok993s

The Roe decision is not part of this conversation except to say that 'Federalism' is restored in this case.

The Courts and the Mental Health Industry are destroyers of the Republic. The perspective regarding the Courts was predicted by the Anti-federalists. I have discussed what Robert Yates wrote on a number of different programs, see here, here and here for starts. Recently we see that Justice Sotomayor is one of the ilk that the Anti-federalists warned about. I look into her statement in the article, ‘Sotomayor accuses conservatives of ‘dismantling’ church-state separation BY JOHN KRUZEL - 06/21/22 11:32 AM ET.’ My specific interest is in the first clause of the 1st Amendment..

The afore mentioned Justice, as with all others who continue the deception of ‘church-state separation’ need to restudy original intent. But they don’t care about Foundational Principles or original intent.

There has been a greater attack on the first clause of the 1st Amendment then most realize. There are significant founding documents that clearly show what that the establishment clause for religion is specific and limited only to the federal government setting up a national religion. As such, I submit these references, which are in this link from The Founders Constitution and are delineated in the Reference section of this Newsletter.

Always more to say than there is time to discuss.





Mental Health Industry Adds to Destruction of Republic

When I was completing my degree in Behavioral Science, 1982, I had to attend classes and seminars that was still, at that time, called immoral.