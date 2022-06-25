BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Episode 345: Courts and Mental Health Industry Destroying the Republic
Samuel Adams Returns
Samuel Adams Returns
2 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
1 view • June 25, 2022

Full program description at: https://bit.ly/3Ok993s

The Roe decision is not part of this conversation except to say that 'Federalism' is restored in this case.

The Courts and the Mental Health Industry are destroyers of the Republic. The perspective regarding the Courts was predicted by the Anti-federalists. I have discussed what Robert Yates wrote on a number of different programs, see here, here and here for starts. Recently we see that Justice Sotomayor is one of the ilk that the Anti-federalists warned about. I look into her statement in the article, ‘Sotomayor accuses conservatives of ‘dismantling’ church-state separation BY JOHN KRUZEL - 06/21/22 11:32 AM ET.’ My specific interest is in the first clause of the 1st Amendment..

The afore mentioned Justice, as with all others who continue the deception of ‘church-state separation’ need to restudy original intent. But they don’t care about Foundational Principles or original intent.

There has been a greater attack on the first clause of the 1st Amendment then most realize. There are significant founding documents that clearly show what that the establishment clause for religion is specific and limited only to the federal government setting up a national religion. As such, I submit these references, which are in this link from The Founders Constitution and are delineated in the Reference section of this Newsletter.

Always more to say than there is time to discuss.


Mental Health Industry Adds to Destruction of Republic

When I was completing my degree in Behavioral Science, 1982, I had to attend classes and seminars that was still, at that time, called immoral.

Keywords
supreme courtmental healthanti-federalistsbrutusrobert yatesmental health industry
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump Administration Sanctions All Iranian Airlines in Aviation Crackdown

Trump Administration Sanctions All Iranian Airlines in Aviation Crackdown

Chase Codewell
Pakistan Warns Yemeni Strikes on Saudi Arabia Could Trigger Mecca Defense Pact

Pakistan Warns Yemeni Strikes on Saudi Arabia Could Trigger Mecca Defense Pact

Garrison Vance
France, Canada Join UK in Announcing Sanctions on Israeli Settlements

France, Canada Join UK in Announcing Sanctions on Israeli Settlements

Garrison Vance
U.S. envoys &#8220;shocked&#8221; after meeting with Ukrainian leaders, who mockingly refuse to recognize the territorial consequences of the war

U.S. envoys “shocked” after meeting with Ukrainian leaders, who mockingly refuse to recognize the territorial consequences of the war

Lance D Johnson
Ford’s China ties draw federal scrutiny as trade tensions escalate

Ford’s China ties draw federal scrutiny as trade tensions escalate

Willow Tohi
Trump Predicts Iran War Will End &#8220;Immediately&#8221; After November Midterms

Trump Predicts Iran War Will End “Immediately” After November Midterms

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy