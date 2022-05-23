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Leaked Audio Exposes China's War Plans
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287 views • May 23, 2022
May 20, 2022
Courtesy of Mike Adams
Guest Jeff Nyquist joins guest host Mike Adams of https://naturalnews.com/ on The Alex Jones Show to break down the reports of leaked audio revealing China's plans for war.
https://banned.video/watch?id=628823fb991267142f80ac6d
https://jrnyquist.blog/
Jennifer's World
https://www.jenniferzengblog.com/
Courtesy of Mike Adams
Guest Jeff Nyquist joins guest host Mike Adams of https://naturalnews.com/ on The Alex Jones Show to break down the reports of leaked audio revealing China's plans for war.
https://banned.video/watch?id=628823fb991267142f80ac6d
https://jrnyquist.blog/
Jennifer's World
https://www.jenniferzengblog.com/
Keywords
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