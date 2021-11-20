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WARNING - STAY OUT OF HOSPITALS - NO ONE IS PERMITTED TO SEE WHAT THEY DO TO BABIES AND PATIENTS
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370 views • November 20, 2021
Source: Wil Paranormal. They are not hospitals. They are murder factories. They are not there to help you. They are there to harm you. He had the right to defend himself even if he killed the bastards. This had gone beyond ridiculous.
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