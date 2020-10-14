Covid: Massive civil disobedience in Canada (English Español)

Today Canada wakes up, Germany has already done it and ratifies it with new protests. Spain, Italy, France, England, Argentina and other nations are in process, where finally the enormous power of the people must be manifested.It is indispensable. Humanity faces a true and heartless war, only different from those designed over centuries. Today it is covert and invisible to those who have reviewed history without analyzing it reflectively and/or, accommodated themselves to a status of cultural and intellectual comfort, from which they will hardly be able to break the "norms of political correctness. A fiction created to the measure of vanity.Because whoever does not know or did not critically analyze the past, in the same way does not know the present and its crude reality, but there are still signs and windows, it is a matter of opening them, meditating on them: