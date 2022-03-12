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In Case Of A Financial Nuclear Explosion, Secure Your Own Mask First
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1192 views • March 12, 2022
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US Governmental guidelines on how to deal with a nuclear explosion:https://www.ready.gov/nuclear-explosion
Singing Karens who want the mask mandates to stay (muffled, horrible singing): https://www.bitchute.com/video/K0G7h8g6tQuh/
This is Karen… as brought to you by the World Genocide Forum (satire) (we have brainwashed karen): https://www.bitchute.com/video/bwGmGBI4KKNP/
Myocarditis dating ad: https://www.bitchute.com/video/k1XyP4bI5agY/
1 Out of Every 35 In Pfizer Study DEAD:
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2022/03/1-out-of-every-35-in-pfizer-study-dead-safe-effective-right/
VIDEO: Is Klaus Schwab the most dangerous man in the world? (they lay out their plans to install worldwide dictatorship gleefully) : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6G3nWyoQ5CQ
MASS FORMATION COLOUR PROGRAMMING: Example of how this has all been predictive programmed https://dollarvigilante.tv/w/6vk9Kb3Heke1xBLfFNKsif
Here is an example of how the CIA and controlled-Ops misdirection works https://nypost.com/2020/12/07/aliens-in-hiding-until-mankind-is-ready-ex-israeli-space-head/....
Anarchapulco Speech Replays https://dollarvigilante.com/anarchapulco/
Affiliate link https://dollarvigilante.com/affiliate (Earn money with TDV!)
Telegram Public Channel | https://t.me/TheDollarVigilanteOfficial
Subscribe to TDV: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
Subscribe to TCV: https://cryptovigilante.io
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
Beware of scams. All our official channels are listed here: https://help.dollarvigilante.com/article/98-official-tdv-sites-and-social-media
As video platforms shut us down be sure to follow us on these platforms:
DollarVigilante.tv: https://dollarvigilante.tv
LBRY: https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry
Odysee: https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee
Bitchute: https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute
Brighteon: https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon
Rumble: https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble
Connect with us on social media:
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Jeff Berwick on Twitter: twitter.com/BerwickJeff
Lucy on Twitter: https://twitter.com/LucyB66336636/status/1409687068775641090
TDV Imposters: https://help.dollarvigilante.com/article/98-official-tdv-sites-and-social-media
The Lucy and Jeff Show
https://www.youtube.com/c/TheLucyJeffShow
US Governmental guidelines on how to deal with a nuclear explosion:https://www.ready.gov/nuclear-explosion
Singing Karens who want the mask mandates to stay (muffled, horrible singing): https://www.bitchute.com/video/K0G7h8g6tQuh/
This is Karen… as brought to you by the World Genocide Forum (satire) (we have brainwashed karen): https://www.bitchute.com/video/bwGmGBI4KKNP/
Myocarditis dating ad: https://www.bitchute.com/video/k1XyP4bI5agY/
1 Out of Every 35 In Pfizer Study DEAD:
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2022/03/1-out-of-every-35-in-pfizer-study-dead-safe-effective-right/
VIDEO: Is Klaus Schwab the most dangerous man in the world? (they lay out their plans to install worldwide dictatorship gleefully) : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6G3nWyoQ5CQ
MASS FORMATION COLOUR PROGRAMMING: Example of how this has all been predictive programmed https://dollarvigilante.tv/w/6vk9Kb3Heke1xBLfFNKsif
Here is an example of how the CIA and controlled-Ops misdirection works https://nypost.com/2020/12/07/aliens-in-hiding-until-mankind-is-ready-ex-israeli-space-head/....
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