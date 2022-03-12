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In Case Of A Financial Nuclear Explosion, Secure Your Own Mask First
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
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1192 views • March 12, 2022
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The Lucy and Jeff Show
https://www.youtube.com/c/TheLucyJeffShow

US Governmental guidelines on how to deal with a nuclear explosion:https://www.ready.gov/nuclear-explosion

Singing Karens who want the mask mandates to stay (muffled, horrible singing): https://www.bitchute.com/video/K0G7h8g6tQuh/

This is Karen… as brought to you by the World Genocide Forum (satire) (we have brainwashed karen): https://www.bitchute.com/video/bwGmGBI4KKNP/

Myocarditis dating ad: https://www.bitchute.com/video/k1XyP4bI5agY/

1 Out of Every 35 In Pfizer Study DEAD:
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2022/03/1-out-of-every-35-in-pfizer-study-dead-safe-effective-right/

VIDEO: Is Klaus Schwab the most dangerous man in the world? (they lay out their plans to install worldwide dictatorship gleefully) : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6G3nWyoQ5CQ

MASS FORMATION COLOUR PROGRAMMING: Example of how this has all been predictive programmed https://dollarvigilante.tv/w/6vk9Kb3Heke1xBLfFNKsif

Here is an example of how the CIA and controlled-Ops misdirection works https://nypost.com/2020/12/07/aliens-in-hiding-until-mankind-is-ready-ex-israeli-space-head/....
Keywords
pfizerklausschwab
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