On the night of January 28, Russian missile units attacked Kyiv and the Odesa region. According to Kyiv Mayor Klitschko, the city has received 130 generators from Poland, with another 90 on the way. Previously, Ukrainian authorities had been managing on their own. The need for outside assistance suggests that the situation is worsening. Meanwhile, the head of the Ukrainian Union of Utility Consumers stated that citizen’s homes will not have their utilities restored by the next heating season.

In the southern part of the Sumy region, Russian troops crossed the border near Velyka Pisarevka. The village of Lukashivka was captured with little resistance.

A massive missile strike in the village of Volne Perve in the Kharkiv region destroyed a concentration of Ukrainian army personnel and equipment. Despite the Ukrainian command’s efforts to conduct a covert operation about 60 km from the front line, they were detected by a Russian reconnaissance drone. At least 23 vehicles were destroyed or damaged, and the number of casualties is unknown.

The situation in the Kupyansk area has been clarified. Over the past month, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have advanced in the eastern part of the city, occupying the milk canning factory and Lyceum No. 7. The Podol area was considered a gray zone due to a video showing a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group operating in the village. However, as of January 28, the parties have received adjustments to the control zones. Podoly was previously under Ukrainian control.

On the northern flank of the Slavyansk-Kramatorsk section of the front, the Russian army has achieved tactical successes. On January 27, assault groups began fighting for Nikiforovka and captured the southern part of the village.

In the Zaporizhzhia area, the situation in Orekhov is gradually deteriorating. On January 27, Russian troops gained full control of Novoyakovlevka. As a result of a counterattack, control of the village of Lukyanovskoye was regained.

While it is still too early to discuss a threat to Orekhov, the current dynamics suggest that the situation could change dramatically. An assault on Zapasnoye, the last settlement before the main line of Ukrainian defense, is expected to begin shortly. Then, most likely, the Russian army will focus its efforts on Yurkovka in the eastern direction.

Mirrored - South Front

