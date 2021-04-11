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Pythagoras and sound frequency Robert SEPEHR
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161 views • April 11, 2021
Mathematics permeate the basic building blocks of our universe. Pythagoras knew this, but assumed there truly were spheres in our galaxy that emitted hums, instrad of other realms.
Pythagoras understood there was something to this realm, just not what it was exactly, or so we are told. Pythagoras knew of the golden ratio, and the hidden secrets of the pentagram. This ratio is used in countless ways throughout this matrix, through music, mathematics, esoterica, and more.
Pythagoras understood there was something to this realm, just not what it was exactly, or so we are told. Pythagoras knew of the golden ratio, and the hidden secrets of the pentagram. This ratio is used in countless ways throughout this matrix, through music, mathematics, esoterica, and more.
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