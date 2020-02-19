War in Heaven war on Earth part 4

The war on earth

the satanic canaanites vs Israel. Israel is a people, not land in the middle east.

Israel today are Christians.

Deuteronomy Chapter 7 [NOT POLITICALLY CORRECT]

1 When the LORD thy God shall bring thee into the land whither thou goest to possess it, and hath cast out many nations before thee, the Hittites, and the Girgashites, and the Amorites, and the Canaanites, and the Perizzites, and the Hivites, and the Jebusites, seven nations greater and mightier than thou;



2 And when the LORD thy God shall deliver them before thee; thou shalt smite them, [and] utterly destroy them; thou shalt make no covenant with them, nor shew mercy unto them:



3 Neither shalt thou make marriages with them; thy daughter thou shalt not give unto his son, nor his daughter shalt thou take unto thy son.