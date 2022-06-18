The Clot Explosion Pt 5

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Now more than ever life depends on discerning fact from fiction because when ends justify means neither truth nor lies matter, so with no basis for reason other than the will to power, the post modern ideal of dominance hierarchy has lead to the politics of deception, SHARE and SUBSCRIBE to metatalknews.com