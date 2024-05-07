Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Truth Illusion
channel image
CreeperStatus
23 Subscribers
20 views
Published 18 hours ago

The Truth Illusion


An investigation into how the U.S. is now riven by radically differing views on what is real, and what is not. "The Truth Illusion" looks at how those deepening divisions began, and how they have eroded faith in authority – spawning conspiracy theories and creating ‘alternative realities’.


PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!


WARNING: Please subscribe to my other channels listed below on other more... respectable platforms. Thanks.


FOLLOW ME ON ODYSEE: www.odysee.com/@CreeperStatus:f


FOLLOW ME ON TELEGRAM: www.t.me/+qPL-AxvrYEpkMjI5 (@CreeperStatus)


Source: aljezeera.com


CreeperStatus, @CreeperStatus, #Creeper-Status, Creeper, Status, documentary, documentaries, movie, movies, film, show, series, COVID-19, COVID19, Corona, Trump, Biden, January 6th, January 6, Jan 6, elections, aliens, UFOs, UAPs, Iraq, war, WEF, RFK, A.I., artificial intelligence, CBDC, Social credit, nanotechnology,

Keywords
trumpmoviealiensshowaiartificial intelligencebidenelectionsfilmufossocial creditnanotechnologymoviesdocumentarycoronastatusseriesdocumentariescovid19creeperjanuary 6january 6thjan 6creeperstatuscreeper status

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket