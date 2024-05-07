The Truth Illusion





An investigation into how the U.S. is now riven by radically differing views on what is real, and what is not. "The Truth Illusion" looks at how those deepening divisions began, and how they have eroded faith in authority – spawning conspiracy theories and creating ‘alternative realities’.





Source: aljezeera.com





