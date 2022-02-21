Ep. 2707b - US Cyber Task Force Ready, Comms Online, Judgement Day Coming

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The patriots are pushing the offensives forward, satellites are online, cyber task force ready, the [DS] is trying to shift the narrative focus with Ukraine, this will not work, the information is going to flow hard and fast and the [DS] will be in panic mode. Judgement day is coming and the [DS] is preparing to shutdown communications. This will fail in the end. The pandemic narrative fell apart, but Gates warns of another pandemic, think operation warp speed.
All source links to the report can be found on the www,x22report.com site.