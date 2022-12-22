MP1517DR, a 3A fixed frequency boost converter for Antminer S17 hash board repair.

MP1517DR-LF-Z Detailed Description: Boost, Flyback, SEPIC Switching Regulator IC Positive Adjustable 3.3V 1 Output 3A (Switch) 16-VQFN Exposed Pad. The boost chip 1517DR can regulate the output voltage to 25 volts with up to 95 percent efficiency.Features:
1. 4A peak current limit
2. Low 700mV feedback threshold
3. Internal 150mΩ power switch
4. 2.6V to 25V input range
5. Open load protection
mp1517 Product Details:
https://www.zeusbtc.com/ASIC-Miner-Repair/Parts-Tools-Details.asp?ID=1126
#AntminerS17 #hashboard #repairminer #MP1517DR
