Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
MP1517DR, a 3A fixed frequency boost converter for Antminer S17 hash board repair.
1 view
channel image
zeusmining ASIC miner repair
Published 20 hours ago |

MP1517DR-LF-Z Detailed Description: Boost, Flyback, SEPIC Switching Regulator IC Positive Adjustable 3.3V 1 Output 3A (Switch) 16-VQFN Exposed Pad. The boost chip 1517DR can regulate the output voltage to 25 volts with up to 95 percent efficiency.Features:

1. 4A peak current limit

2. Low 700mV feedback threshold

3. Internal 150mΩ power switch

4. 2.6V to 25V input range

5. Open load protection

mp1517 Product Details:

https://www.zeusbtc.com/ASIC-Miner-Repair/Parts-Tools-Details.asp?ID=1126

#AntminerS17 #hashboard #repairminer #MP1517DR

Keywords
hashboardantminers17repairminermp1517dr

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket