Dr. David E. Martin Reveals That COVID-19 Crimes Have Been In The Making For DECADES

Published: December 12, 2023 - Switzerland
David Martin said that the virus called “coronavirus” was first described in 1965. Two years later, healthy British military personnel were infected with coronavirus pathogens from the US — “as part of our biological weapons program.” In 1992, Ralph Baric at University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, took a pathogen that used to infect the gut and lungs and altered it with a chimera to make it infect the heart, causing cardiomyopathy. In November 2000, Pfizer patented its first spike protein vaccine. Martin explains why there are HIV fragments in COVID vaccines. The COVID shots were 19 years in the making by the time they were rolled out. Martin exposes more outrageous COVID crimes that include collusion, racketeering, criminal conspiracy murder that are ongoing. All-cause mortality in the ages of 18 to 55 is now 40% higher in the people that were injected with a biological weapon. Martin named the chief culprits: Peter Daszak, Ralph Baric, Jeremy Farrar, Chris Elias, Tedros Ghebreyesus, Bill Gates, Anthony Fauci, the World Health Organization, DARPA, the United Nations, Rockefeller Foundation, the Wellcome Trust and the Gates Foundation.
