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PENTAGON: MORE TROOPS DIED IN SEPT AFTER GETTING VACCINATED THAN ALL COVID MONTHS COMBINED 10/12/21
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60 views • October 14, 2021
Also, Dr. Richard Bartlett joins The Alex Jones Show to reveal EXCLUSIVE intel on how Texas hospitals are dehumanizing patients in the name of 'Covid safety.' Watch & share today’s explosive broadcast that is LOADED with more expert special guests the globalists DO NOT want you to hear!
Order your copy of COVIDLAND Episode One: The Lockdown for $19.95 and get a free copy of the seminal film ‘Endgame - Blueprint for Global Enslavement.’
Order your copy of COVIDLAND Episode One: The Lockdown for $19.95 and get a free copy of the seminal film ‘Endgame - Blueprint for Global Enslavement.’
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