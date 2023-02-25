THE DEADLY TOXIN LURKING IN YOUR WATER from TheHighwire.com

Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/the-deadly-toxin-lurking-in-your-water/

Years of peer-reviewed studies on the dangers of human exposure to fluoride should be enough to prove it isn’t a conspiracy. Activist and investigative journalist, Derrick Broze, describes the nearly decade long legal battle between multiple watchdog groups and the EPA to release the National Toxicology Program’s review that could blow the lid off serious dangers of fluoride toxicity in U.S. drinking water.

