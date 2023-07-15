Thomas Harrington: Covid & the Betrayal of the Credentialed Class

Professor Emeritus Thomas Harrington discusses his new book "Treason of the Experts" and how the elite, educated, intellectual, and credentialed class have betrayed their roles during Covid-19. We discuss the parallels between 9/11 and Covid-9/11, pattern recognition, and how these were not organic events. He describes the expert class and their disdain for everyone else as well as the working-class who were better able to calculate risk and see through the nonsense. We also talk technocracy, Operation Gladio, "social death", and more.





Websites

Thomas Harrington Website https://www.thomassharrington.com

Brownstone https://brownstone.org/author/thomas-harrington

The Treason of the Experts: Covid and the Credentialed Class https://www.amazon.com/Treason-Experts-Covid-Credentialed-Class-ebook/dp/B0C4G4785Y





About Thomas Harrington

Thomas Harrington, Senior Brownstone Scholar and 2023 Brownstone Fellow, is Professor Emeritus of Hispanic Studies at Trinity College in Hartford, CT, where he taught for 24 years. His research is on Iberian movements of national identity and contemporary Catalan culture. His essays are published at Words in The Pursuit of Light.





