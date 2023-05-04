Create New Account
The CCP wants to destroy America so they can take over the free world, and they're doing it so successfully and swiftly
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
The CCP wants to destroy America so they can take over the free world, and they're doing it so successfully and swiftly. So that is why I'm hoping every patriot in America, you need to fight with us.

中共想要摧毁美国，以便他们能够接管自由世界。而且他们做得如此成功，如此迅速。这就是为什么我希望美国的每一个爱国者，你需要和我们一起战斗。

