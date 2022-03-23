【Ukraine Rescue】The NFSC Coffee Brings Refugees Hope for Beautiful New Life and Temporary Forgetfulness of Suffering

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【Ukraine Rescue】03/20/22 With volunteers from all over the world helping each other, the New Federal State of China’s big tent is as warm as an extended family, blossoming with humanity even in the midst of war. The NFSC coffee temporarily takes the refugees’ minds off their suffering, reminding people that we will have a new and better life if we eradicate the Chinese Communist Party, the root cause of all suffering.