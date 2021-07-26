BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Max Igan: IS THERE ANY LIMIT TO THE LIES OF GOVERNMENT MEDIA AND POLICE? (MIRRORED)
Contrarian
Contrarian
1974 followers
Follow
2
Share
Report
379 views • July 26, 2021
Max Igan: IS THERE ANY LIMIT TO THE LIES OF GOVERNMENT MEDIA AND POLICE? (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel TheCrowhouse at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z6S8QBSxDg5k/

“Staying silent is like a slow growing cancer to the soul and a trait of a true coward. There is nothing intelligent about not standing up for yourself. You may not win every battle. However, everyone will at least know what you stood for.” ― Shannon L. Alder

http://thecrowhouse.com
BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TheCrowhouse/
LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@thecrowhouse:2
3Speak: https://3speak.co/user/maxigan
Mixcloud: https://www.mixcloud.com/discover/the-crowhouse/
Telegram: https://t.me/thecrowhouseoffical
Gab: https://gab.com/MaxIgan
Minds: https://www.minds.com/maxiganscrowhouse/
BrandNewTube https://brandnewtube.com/@thecrowhouse
MeWe: https://mewe.com/group/5aa84d353016dd184af55702
TheCrowhouse Banned YouTube Archive on AltCensored:
https://www.altcensored.com/channel/UCegOTmclzjfKuQh0SHflqww

The Crowhouse Community Forums:
https://thecrowhouse.community/

Support The Crowhouse: https://www.patreon.com/maxigan
Crypto-currencies:
Bitcoin: bc1q8cjrfzjwzr6z5maxvp4d2p6arwtguj5c9fcea7

Monero: 47aohp7p1Ci7uU44NqgpezLVG7uxCuo1dSwGBYv935aVDPw9MSeEwksey5MJRyBU7jQfHtPjcTN5b2zo29MXnpzu7h751cB

Pirate Chain: zs1g2rtzeeyqev9jfndysu93cnlqj3fz97u52uwchsm7lwmefnnfcya36h03aec7yw20cxkgm03tcz

Dogecoin: DTskDdMTAqRuTvJLEkJCU3mqVHL2nUx8xJ

XRP: rBDovEDF53dPqHbNR3CEbmim3Aapo4tXq2

STAYHOMER - Trailer 'Disinfect All Anti-lockdown Protesters'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lq7StqnRSSI

Lab Alert: Changes to CDC RT-PCR for SARS-CoV-2 Testing
https://www.cdc.gov/csels/dls/locs/2021/07-21-2021-lab-alert-Changes_CDC_RT-PCR_SARS-CoV-2_Testing_1.html

'Happy and healthy' Brazilian finance worker, 38, is named as Sydney's shock young coronavirus victim
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9823011/Brazilian-finance-worker-38-revealed-Sydneys-shock-young-coronavirus-victim.html

Fears Sydney anti-lockdown protest will be COVID super-spreader | 7NEWS
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t8qdrI3tObI

Graphene-based “neuromodulation” technology is REAL
https://blackysburrow.com/2021/07/graphene-based-neuromodulation-technology-is-real-press-release-from-inbrain-neuroelectronics-describes-brain-controlling-biocircuits-using-ai-powered-graphene/

“You don’t have a backbone” M’sian Tells Rakyat; Claims Vaccines Not Safe & Pandemic Is False
https://worldofbuzz.com/you-dont-have-a-backbone-msian-tells-rakyat-claims-vaccines-not-safe-pandemic-is-false/

Military checkpoints could be set up around Sydney's Covid 'red zones'
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/military-checkpoints-could-be-set-up-around-sydney-s-covid-red-zones/ar-AAMuSsi?ocid=uxbndlbing

'Some people' over 60 'contribute to lockdowns' by not receiving AstraZeneca jab: Bond
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/other/some-people-over-60-contribute-to-lockdowns-by-not-receiving-astrazeneca-jab-bond/ar-AAMoQLj?ocid=msedgntp

TGA links deaths of 44yo Tasmanian man and 48yo Victorian woman to AstraZeneca vaccine
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/tga-links-deaths-of-44yo-tasmanian-man-and-48yo-victorian-woman-to-astrazeneca-vaccine/ar-AAMpOFs?ocid=msedgntp

Severe flooding sweeps cars away in Belgium
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kSq3K0MBFkA

Bittopia - changing the incentives around education
https://bittopia.org/

Rebellion Gaia Game
https://rebelliongaia.com/

Commonwealth of Australia States Assembly
https://commonwealthofaustraliastatesassembly.com/

Requiring the use of COVIDSafe
https://www.fwc.gov.au/general-protections-benchbook/workplace-rights-protections/requiring-the-use-covidsafe

ONE GREAT WORK NETWORK
https://onegreatworknetwork.com/

Affadavit of Status (pdf)
https://www.thecrowhouse.com/Documents/anon%20Affidavit%20of%20Status.pdf

Notice of Estoppel (42 Questions)
https://thecrowhouse.com/Documents/Estoppel%20Notice.pdf

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored_pdf

"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa

“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth." - George Orwell

“There is more stupidity than hydrogen in the universe, and it has a longer shelf life.” ― Frank Zappa

“Their stupidity does not amaze me, its when they're smart that amazes me. It's baffling whenever you find someone who's smart — incredible. Soon you'll have zoos for such things.” ― Frank Zappa

"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn

THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!
Keywords
pandemicdeathsschoolsunemploymentpovertymaskshungerlockdowncoronavirussocial distancing
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Israeli Politician Calls Elimination of Gaza Babies &#8220;Moral&#8221;

Israeli Politician Calls Elimination of Gaza Babies “Moral”

Edison Reed
France Televisions Cancels Contract With Israeli Firm Linked to Netanyahu Over Viewer Data Access Concerns

France Televisions Cancels Contract With Israeli Firm Linked to Netanyahu Over Viewer Data Access Concerns

Chase Codewell
RFK Jr. Just Told Us Who He Really Is: A Genocide Apologist Running HHS

RFK Jr. Just Told Us Who He Really Is: A Genocide Apologist Running HHS

Mike Adams
Ukrainian lawmaker added to controversial &#8220;enemy&#8221; database after calling for peace with Russia

Ukrainian lawmaker added to controversial “enemy” database after calling for peace with Russia

Willow Tohi
Bill Aims to Stop U.S. Lawmakers From Betting on Their Own Elections Ahead of Midterms

Bill Aims to Stop U.S. Lawmakers From Betting on Their Own Elections Ahead of Midterms

Sterling Ashworth
After being encroached on by NATO for decades, Russia&#8217;s &#8220;last resort&#8221; nuclear weapon threat sounds like a bluff

After being encroached on by NATO for decades, Russia’s “last resort” nuclear weapon threat sounds like a bluff

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy