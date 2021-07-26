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Max Igan: IS THERE ANY LIMIT TO THE LIES OF GOVERNMENT MEDIA AND POLICE? (MIRRORED)
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379 views • July 26, 2021
Max Igan: IS THERE ANY LIMIT TO THE LIES OF GOVERNMENT MEDIA AND POLICE? (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel TheCrowhouse at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z6S8QBSxDg5k/
“Staying silent is like a slow growing cancer to the soul and a trait of a true coward. There is nothing intelligent about not standing up for yourself. You may not win every battle. However, everyone will at least know what you stood for.” ― Shannon L. Alder
http://thecrowhouse.com
BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TheCrowhouse/
LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@thecrowhouse:2
3Speak: https://3speak.co/user/maxigan
Mixcloud: https://www.mixcloud.com/discover/the-crowhouse/
Telegram: https://t.me/thecrowhouseoffical
Gab: https://gab.com/MaxIgan
Minds: https://www.minds.com/maxiganscrowhouse/
BrandNewTube https://brandnewtube.com/@thecrowhouse
MeWe: https://mewe.com/group/5aa84d353016dd184af55702
TheCrowhouse Banned YouTube Archive on AltCensored:
https://www.altcensored.com/channel/UCegOTmclzjfKuQh0SHflqww
The Crowhouse Community Forums:
https://thecrowhouse.community/
Support The Crowhouse: https://www.patreon.com/maxigan
Crypto-currencies:
Bitcoin: bc1q8cjrfzjwzr6z5maxvp4d2p6arwtguj5c9fcea7
Monero: 47aohp7p1Ci7uU44NqgpezLVG7uxCuo1dSwGBYv935aVDPw9MSeEwksey5MJRyBU7jQfHtPjcTN5b2zo29MXnpzu7h751cB
Pirate Chain: zs1g2rtzeeyqev9jfndysu93cnlqj3fz97u52uwchsm7lwmefnnfcya36h03aec7yw20cxkgm03tcz
Dogecoin: DTskDdMTAqRuTvJLEkJCU3mqVHL2nUx8xJ
XRP: rBDovEDF53dPqHbNR3CEbmim3Aapo4tXq2
STAYHOMER - Trailer 'Disinfect All Anti-lockdown Protesters'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lq7StqnRSSI
Lab Alert: Changes to CDC RT-PCR for SARS-CoV-2 Testing
https://www.cdc.gov/csels/dls/locs/2021/07-21-2021-lab-alert-Changes_CDC_RT-PCR_SARS-CoV-2_Testing_1.html
'Happy and healthy' Brazilian finance worker, 38, is named as Sydney's shock young coronavirus victim
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9823011/Brazilian-finance-worker-38-revealed-Sydneys-shock-young-coronavirus-victim.html
Fears Sydney anti-lockdown protest will be COVID super-spreader | 7NEWS
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t8qdrI3tObI
Graphene-based “neuromodulation” technology is REAL
https://blackysburrow.com/2021/07/graphene-based-neuromodulation-technology-is-real-press-release-from-inbrain-neuroelectronics-describes-brain-controlling-biocircuits-using-ai-powered-graphene/
“You don’t have a backbone” M’sian Tells Rakyat; Claims Vaccines Not Safe & Pandemic Is False
https://worldofbuzz.com/you-dont-have-a-backbone-msian-tells-rakyat-claims-vaccines-not-safe-pandemic-is-false/
Military checkpoints could be set up around Sydney's Covid 'red zones'
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/military-checkpoints-could-be-set-up-around-sydney-s-covid-red-zones/ar-AAMuSsi?ocid=uxbndlbing
'Some people' over 60 'contribute to lockdowns' by not receiving AstraZeneca jab: Bond
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/other/some-people-over-60-contribute-to-lockdowns-by-not-receiving-astrazeneca-jab-bond/ar-AAMoQLj?ocid=msedgntp
TGA links deaths of 44yo Tasmanian man and 48yo Victorian woman to AstraZeneca vaccine
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/tga-links-deaths-of-44yo-tasmanian-man-and-48yo-victorian-woman-to-astrazeneca-vaccine/ar-AAMpOFs?ocid=msedgntp
Severe flooding sweeps cars away in Belgium
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kSq3K0MBFkA
Bittopia - changing the incentives around education
https://bittopia.org/
Rebellion Gaia Game
https://rebelliongaia.com/
Commonwealth of Australia States Assembly
https://commonwealthofaustraliastatesassembly.com/
Requiring the use of COVIDSafe
https://www.fwc.gov.au/general-protections-benchbook/workplace-rights-protections/requiring-the-use-covidsafe
ONE GREAT WORK NETWORK
https://onegreatworknetwork.com/
Affadavit of Status (pdf)
https://www.thecrowhouse.com/Documents/anon%20Affidavit%20of%20Status.pdf
Notice of Estoppel (42 Questions)
https://thecrowhouse.com/Documents/Estoppel%20Notice.pdf
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored_pdf
"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa
“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth." - George Orwell
“There is more stupidity than hydrogen in the universe, and it has a longer shelf life.” ― Frank Zappa
“Their stupidity does not amaze me, its when they're smart that amazes me. It's baffling whenever you find someone who's smart — incredible. Soon you'll have zoos for such things.” ― Frank Zappa
"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn
THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!
Mirrored from Bitchute channel TheCrowhouse at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z6S8QBSxDg5k/
“Staying silent is like a slow growing cancer to the soul and a trait of a true coward. There is nothing intelligent about not standing up for yourself. You may not win every battle. However, everyone will at least know what you stood for.” ― Shannon L. Alder
http://thecrowhouse.com
BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TheCrowhouse/
LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@thecrowhouse:2
3Speak: https://3speak.co/user/maxigan
Mixcloud: https://www.mixcloud.com/discover/the-crowhouse/
Telegram: https://t.me/thecrowhouseoffical
Gab: https://gab.com/MaxIgan
Minds: https://www.minds.com/maxiganscrowhouse/
BrandNewTube https://brandnewtube.com/@thecrowhouse
MeWe: https://mewe.com/group/5aa84d353016dd184af55702
TheCrowhouse Banned YouTube Archive on AltCensored:
https://www.altcensored.com/channel/UCegOTmclzjfKuQh0SHflqww
The Crowhouse Community Forums:
https://thecrowhouse.community/
Support The Crowhouse: https://www.patreon.com/maxigan
Crypto-currencies:
Bitcoin: bc1q8cjrfzjwzr6z5maxvp4d2p6arwtguj5c9fcea7
Monero: 47aohp7p1Ci7uU44NqgpezLVG7uxCuo1dSwGBYv935aVDPw9MSeEwksey5MJRyBU7jQfHtPjcTN5b2zo29MXnpzu7h751cB
Pirate Chain: zs1g2rtzeeyqev9jfndysu93cnlqj3fz97u52uwchsm7lwmefnnfcya36h03aec7yw20cxkgm03tcz
Dogecoin: DTskDdMTAqRuTvJLEkJCU3mqVHL2nUx8xJ
XRP: rBDovEDF53dPqHbNR3CEbmim3Aapo4tXq2
STAYHOMER - Trailer 'Disinfect All Anti-lockdown Protesters'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lq7StqnRSSI
Lab Alert: Changes to CDC RT-PCR for SARS-CoV-2 Testing
https://www.cdc.gov/csels/dls/locs/2021/07-21-2021-lab-alert-Changes_CDC_RT-PCR_SARS-CoV-2_Testing_1.html
'Happy and healthy' Brazilian finance worker, 38, is named as Sydney's shock young coronavirus victim
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9823011/Brazilian-finance-worker-38-revealed-Sydneys-shock-young-coronavirus-victim.html
Fears Sydney anti-lockdown protest will be COVID super-spreader | 7NEWS
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t8qdrI3tObI
Graphene-based “neuromodulation” technology is REAL
https://blackysburrow.com/2021/07/graphene-based-neuromodulation-technology-is-real-press-release-from-inbrain-neuroelectronics-describes-brain-controlling-biocircuits-using-ai-powered-graphene/
“You don’t have a backbone” M’sian Tells Rakyat; Claims Vaccines Not Safe & Pandemic Is False
https://worldofbuzz.com/you-dont-have-a-backbone-msian-tells-rakyat-claims-vaccines-not-safe-pandemic-is-false/
Military checkpoints could be set up around Sydney's Covid 'red zones'
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/military-checkpoints-could-be-set-up-around-sydney-s-covid-red-zones/ar-AAMuSsi?ocid=uxbndlbing
'Some people' over 60 'contribute to lockdowns' by not receiving AstraZeneca jab: Bond
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/other/some-people-over-60-contribute-to-lockdowns-by-not-receiving-astrazeneca-jab-bond/ar-AAMoQLj?ocid=msedgntp
TGA links deaths of 44yo Tasmanian man and 48yo Victorian woman to AstraZeneca vaccine
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/tga-links-deaths-of-44yo-tasmanian-man-and-48yo-victorian-woman-to-astrazeneca-vaccine/ar-AAMpOFs?ocid=msedgntp
Severe flooding sweeps cars away in Belgium
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kSq3K0MBFkA
Bittopia - changing the incentives around education
https://bittopia.org/
Rebellion Gaia Game
https://rebelliongaia.com/
Commonwealth of Australia States Assembly
https://commonwealthofaustraliastatesassembly.com/
Requiring the use of COVIDSafe
https://www.fwc.gov.au/general-protections-benchbook/workplace-rights-protections/requiring-the-use-covidsafe
ONE GREAT WORK NETWORK
https://onegreatworknetwork.com/
Affadavit of Status (pdf)
https://www.thecrowhouse.com/Documents/anon%20Affidavit%20of%20Status.pdf
Notice of Estoppel (42 Questions)
https://thecrowhouse.com/Documents/Estoppel%20Notice.pdf
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored_pdf
"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa
“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth." - George Orwell
“There is more stupidity than hydrogen in the universe, and it has a longer shelf life.” ― Frank Zappa
“Their stupidity does not amaze me, its when they're smart that amazes me. It's baffling whenever you find someone who's smart — incredible. Soon you'll have zoos for such things.” ― Frank Zappa
"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn
THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!
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