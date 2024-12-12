Patrick Byrne Unveils The Enemy Within: America’s Hidden Threats

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this Moms On A Mission episode, Miriam Shaw and Patrick Byrne reveal startling insights from his film The Enemy Within and explore the covert dangers undermining America’s future. You can watch this alarming and gripping movie at: https://rumble.com/v5jq48a-the-enemy-within-docuseries-all-3-episodes.html and follow Patrick on X at: https://x.com/patrickbyrne?s=11&t=vi9a9yQT4A38l0yf3ae6jw. You can support the Moms on a Mission Podcast with any of the affiliates below or by going to our website: www.momsonamission.net. And we would be so honored if you followed us on Rumble! THANK YOU!