Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Covid injections indeed change the human DNA
69 views
channel image
Δίκτυο Ελληνισμού
Published 20 hours ago |

Covid injections indeed change the human DNA

The covid vacicnes indeed alter the human DNA and RNA and nobody knows what other mutations this can cause long term.

Listen to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, vaccine dealer Bill Gates, and tech developer Elon Musk, as well as the World Economic Forum.

Source: https://www.stopworldcontrol.com
See https://stopworldcontrol.com/vaccines-alter-dna/ for more information

Keywords
vaccinesdeathemvolioparenergies

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket