Maui - Lori's Laser BLUE Report
Published 18 hours ago

1:03 More Evidence - 2 miles from Lahaina Fire (Blue Push-pop under hood)

:48 Blue Explanation

2:57 Drone Footage from two viewpoints

- Red Roofed House with blue car parked under awning

- Blue Car

- 5 Blue Umbrellas and Blue House with Blue Playground set

- Tennis Court - blue in middle

- Blue car up front and bus in distance

- Another blue car

- Boat with blue shade on top and two blue tubs

- Cyan submersible dx

- Blue Buildings (Industrial Area)

- Dark Blue Car

1:15 Blue T-Shirts

:20 Rejecting Laser Church (Roof lasered but refused to catch fire)

:54 Video Prayer

14 clips, 7:21.

microwavebluespectrum

