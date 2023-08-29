Maui - Lori's Laser BLUE Report

1:03 More Evidence - 2 miles from Lahaina Fire (Blue Push-pop under hood)
:48 Blue Explanation
2:57 Drone Footage from two viewpoints
- Red Roofed House with blue car parked under awning
- Blue Car
- 5 Blue Umbrellas and Blue House with Blue Playground set
- Tennis Court - blue in middle
- Blue car up front and bus in distance
- Another blue car
- Boat with blue shade on top and two blue tubs
- Cyan submersible dx
- Blue Buildings (Industrial Area)
- Dark Blue Car
1:15 Blue T-Shirts
:20 Rejecting Laser Church (Roof lasered but refused to catch fire)
:54 Video Prayer
14 clips, 7:21.
