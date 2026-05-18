Rethinking Our Health: A Conversation on Media and Convenience Culture

With Sherry Syence, Founder, Rethinking Health

https://Rethinking.Health, [email protected]

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Despite spending nearly $6 trillion each year on healthcare, Americans are sicker, more stressed, and more disconnected than ever. But the problem goes far beyond healthcare—it’s the stories we’re being told about health: narratives shaped by powerful industries that profit from fear, confusion, chronic illness, and lifelong dependence.

Rethinking Health is a national nonprofit working to transform the future of wellness through media, education, and community programs. They’re taking on Big Pharma, Big Food, Big AG, and Big Tech—industries that spend billions every year shaping what Americans believe about health.

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Through bold, culture-shifting campaigns, Rethinking Health challenges conventional narratives around wellness and encourages people to become active stakeholders in their lifelong health journeys.

An award-winning journalist and veteran communications strategist with decades of experience in media and public messaging, founder Sherry Syence has spent the past several years examining the intersection of public health, human rights, and government power. Her work has focused on the impact of lockdowns, medical mandates, vaccine passports, and the erosion of informed consent and parental rights. Drawing on her background in advertising, storytelling, and public relations, Sherry challenges the narratives shaping modern health and encourages people to think more critically about the systems influencing their lives.