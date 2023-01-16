Saint Michael the Archangel's Message to Luz de Maria for January 13, 2023

Quo Vadis





Children of our King and Lord Jesus Christ:





I AM SENT FROM THE Most Holy TRINITY.





AS THE PRINCE OF THE HEAVENLY LEGIONS, I SHARE THE DIVINE WORD.





The Divine Love towards each one of His children does not diminish, it remains active.





The more they move away from Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, the more they expose themselves to falling into the clutches of the Devil.





What does the human creature achieve by moving away from the Divine Will?





He manages to enter the darkness that emerges from hell to lead them to commit bad acts and bad deeds.





THE CLOCK CONTINUES WITHOUT GOING BACK, ON THE CONTRARY, IT MOVES TOWARDS EACH ONE OF THE PROPHECIES THAT OUR QUEEN AND MOTHER HAS COMMUNICATED TO YOU AS CHILDREN OF GOD.





Some prophecies have been misinterpreted, not by those who have received them, but by those who, in their eagerness to interpret them, have not taken into account the spiritual aspect of each one of them and for this reason they are amazed at how some prophecies have developed.





THE DIVINE WORD IS ONE AND HAS BEEN RECEIVED BY ITS TRUE INSTRUMENTS.





In the past, a prophecy has been made known partially so as not to alarm humanity and not to anticipate strong events on the Church of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ.





The Church of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ sways like a ship in the midst of a great storm.





Discern, children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ!

Discern the moment you meet!





The prophecies are being fulfilled and generating the fulfillment of the next one.





It is urgent that they grow in Faith. . .

It is urgent that Faith be strengthened by the Holy Eucharist and be strengthened with the prayer of the Holy Rosary: ​​Weapon of the last times.





Humanity will be surprised by the information of an attack from one nation to another.





The Antichrist is on the rise, his desire is to dominate everyone. . .





As children of God, continue to be faithful to the Tradition of the Church's Magisterium.





Receive the Body and Blood of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ in the Eucharist and pray the Holy Rosary with your heart.





Pray, pray being aware of the power of each prayer.





Pray, pray, humanity continues to be surprised by nature.





Pray, pray, large magnitude earthquakes happen.





Pray, pray, each human creature that fulfills the Will of God is a beacon of light in favor of their brothers.





Children of our King and Lord Jesus Christ:





Water purifies humanity.

The ice shakes the man, taking him by surprise.

The winds come with great force.

The plague comes fast.





PRAYER IS NECESSARY FOR Ones SUFFERING BROTHERS and Sisters.

URGENT PRAYER.





IT IS NECESSARY THAT HUMANITY PRAYS FOR THOSE who SUFFER AND WILL SUFFER ALL OVER THE EARTH.





Look at the Signs and Signals that humanity is receiving!





The prayer of the Holy Rosary and the Te Deum free those who are devout.





Children of our King and Lord Jesus Christ:





Stay attentive and united to the Most Holy Trinity and take the Hand of Our Queen and Mother.





Adore in prostration the One and Triune God for those who suffer around the Earth.





Be you restorative souls.





I bless you with My Sword held high.





Forward in Faith, forward in Hope!





Saint Michael the Archangel.





The following is a COMMENTARY FROM LUZ DE MARÍA.





Brothers and sisters:





"Forever be praised my Sacramental Jesus, in Heaven and on Earth your Name be praised. "





Amen.





